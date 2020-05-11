Eugene Jackson, 85, of Brooks, died on Monday, May 11, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Mary Jackson; 13 brothers and sisters; grandson, Clint Gaw; and former wife, JoAnn Jackson.
He is survived by his children, Mary Ann Trautwein, Connie Sue Jackson, Ronnie (Kathy) Jackson, Donnie (Pat) Jackson and Nancy Jean (David) Robbins; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 virus, services are private and limited to close family. There will be a drive-by visitation from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 13, 2020