Eugene Jackson

Service Information
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY
40165
(502)-957-5200
Visitation
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (drive-by visitation)
on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway
View Map
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Obituary
Eugene Jackson, 85, of Brooks, died on Monday, May 11, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Mary Jackson; 13 brothers and sisters; grandson, Clint Gaw; and former wife, JoAnn Jackson.
He is survived by his children, Mary Ann Trautwein, Connie Sue Jackson, Ronnie (Kathy) Jackson, Donnie (Pat) Jackson and Nancy Jean (David) Robbins; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 virus, services are private and limited to close family. There will be a drive-by visitation from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 13, 2020
