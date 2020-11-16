Evelyn Craig, 94, of Lebanon Junction, died on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Granville Craig; parents, Willie and Emma Kate Scrogham; sisters, Anna Kate Scrogham, Ella Mae Murphy, Lorena Hall and Ruby Owens; brothers, James and Lester Scrogham; and a son, James Cecil Terrell.

She is survived by her brother, Jimmy Scrogham; daughter, Martha (Jack) Karr; sons, Thomas (Linda) Richardson, Robert (Donnagail) Richardson, Phillip Freeman, David (Tina) Richardson and Edward (Tawana) Richardson; 14 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted on Bonnie Carol Hilbert Wolford, 58, of Brooks, died on Aug. 12, 2020.

She was survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Raymond Wolford; children, Tara (Daniel Hubbard) Wolford and Alan Wolford; and six grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home with interment in Willisburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Tuesday.



