Evelyn Frisby

Service Information
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY
40165
(502)-955-6304
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Obituary
Evelyn Frisby, 87, of Shepherdsville, died on Monday, June 10, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Nora Beckman; husband, Carlos Frisby; and daughter, Judy Carrier.
She is survived by her sons, David (Charlotte) Frisby and Jerry Wayne (Diane) Frisby; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 17, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville. Burial will be in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday and after 9 a.m. on Monday.
Published in The Pioneer News on June 17, 2019
