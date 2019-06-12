Evelyn Frisby, 87, of Shepherdsville, died on Monday, June 10, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Nora Beckman; husband, Carlos Frisby; and daughter, Judy Carrier.
She is survived by her sons, David (Charlotte) Frisby and Jerry Wayne (Diane) Frisby; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 17, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville. Burial will be in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday and after 9 a.m. on Monday.
Published in The Pioneer News on June 17, 2019