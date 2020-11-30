Florence Carolyn Milam, 78, of Hopkinsville, Ky., died at 3:35 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at her residence.

A native of Cerulean, Ky., she was born on June 23, 1942, the daughter of the late Arval Poindexter and Laura Louise Watson Poindexter.

She worked as an early childhood specialist caring for children with special educational and developmental needs. She taught children psychology on a college level and she was a private music teacher. She was an accomplished musician and harpist having played in many churches and venues in the community. She was also a member of Sinking Fork Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael (Ashley) Milam in 2015.

Survivors include her husband, Robert 'Bob' Milam, formerly of Shepherdsville; her son, Charles 'Chuck' (Lindsay) Milam of Hopkinsville; and three grandchildren, Jack Milam, Ben Milam and Thomas Milam.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Hughart, Beard and Giles Funeral Home in Hopkinsville was in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army of Hopkinsville or Pennyroyal Hospice of Hopkinsville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store