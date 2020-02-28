Floyd Malcolm Gulley Sr.

Floyd Malcolm Gulley Sr., 57, of LaGrange, died on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Guy Gulley; a grandson, Colton Cotton; and grandparents, Garmon and Edna Grimes and Guy and Lilly Gulley.
He is survived by his daughters, Melissa Richard and Jamie Cotton; a son, Floyd Malcolm Gulley Jr.; his mother, Sue Carolyn Grimes; a sister, Amanda Williams; and 10 grandchildren.
Cremation was chosen with a service at a later date. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 2, 2020
