Frances Ann "Granny" Smith
Francis Ann 'Granny' Smith, 78, of Leitchfield, died on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Sycamore Heights in Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Robert and Anna Elizabeth Abner Bacon; and her husband, Carl Howard Smith.
She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Rene (Tony) Beach and Susan Elaine (Sam) McCloud; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Sharron Robinson, Billie Sue (Buddy) Waters, Jackie Seago and Faye (Andy) Dawson.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after Noon on Sunday.

Published in The Pioneer News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St.
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
