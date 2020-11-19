Francis Ann 'Granny' Smith, 78, of Leitchfield, died on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Sycamore Heights in Louisville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Robert and Anna Elizabeth Abner Bacon; and her husband, Carl Howard Smith.

She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Rene (Tony) Beach and Susan Elaine (Sam) McCloud; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Sharron Robinson, Billie Sue (Buddy) Waters, Jackie Seago and Faye (Andy) Dawson.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after Noon on Sunday.



