Frances 'Fran' Maggard, 75, of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
She was born on May 29, 1943, in Whitesburg, Ky., to the late Harvey Carl and Della (Williams) Collier. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Collier.
Fran taught English most of her career, retiring from Bullitt East High School. She attended Berea College, where she was very active in folk dancing. Fran loved animals and the outdoors.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Paschal 'Pat' Dean Maggard; daughter, Shannon Lynn (Marie) Carney; sisters-in-law, Kim Maggard and Pauline Collier; and her best friend, Lillie Mae Baldwin; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Per Fran's wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services. The family requests that contributions in Fran's memory be made to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 15, 2019