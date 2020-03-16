Frances Rose (Settles) Collings, 75, of Shepherdsville, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Frances was born in Great Falls, Mont., to her late parents, Edna and Walter Settles. She attended Ray of Hope Church and had worked for Brittheaven Nursing Home, now Essex.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Collings; a sister, Linda Drake; and a son-in-law, Michael Allen.
She is survived by two children, Sharon Allen and Todd (Melanie) Collings; a sister, Debbie Dockery; a brother, Kenneth Settles; four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Monday, March 16, at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville, with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation after 9 a.m. on Monday.
