Frank Stopher, 81, of Lebanon Junction, died on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his son, Darryl Wayne Stopher; parents, Earl Lee Stopher Sr. and Dorothy McCubbins Stopher; and a brother, Earl Lee Stopher Jr.
He is survived by two children, Pamela (Jim) Nelson and Glenn (Melanie) Stopher; a brother, Gary (Etzel) Stopher; a sister, Bonnie (Greg) Bryant; four grandchildren; two nieces; and six nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday and after 10 a.m. on Monday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Dec. 25, 2019