Frank Stopher

Service Information
Trowbridge Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY
40150
(502)-833-4823
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
Obituary
Frank Stopher, 81, of Lebanon Junction, died on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his son, Darryl Wayne Stopher; parents, Earl Lee Stopher Sr. and Dorothy McCubbins Stopher; and a brother, Earl Lee Stopher Jr.
He is survived by two children, Pamela (Jim) Nelson and Glenn (Melanie) Stopher; a brother, Gary (Etzel) Stopher; a sister, Bonnie (Greg) Bryant; four grandchildren; two nieces; and six nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday and after 10 a.m. on Monday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Dec. 25, 2019
