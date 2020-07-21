Fred M. Newman Sr., 68, of Brooks, died on Monday, July 20, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Ethel Newman; and son, Fred M. Newman Jr.

He is survived by his son, Howard Hensley; brothers, Bill Newman and Randall (Jackie) Newman; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.mm. on Friday.



