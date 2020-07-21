1/
Fred M. Newman Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred M. Newman Sr., 68, of Brooks, died on Monday, July 20, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Ethel Newman; and son, Fred M. Newman Jr.
He is survived by his son, Howard Hensley; brothers, Bill Newman and Randall (Jackie) Newman; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.mm. on Friday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved