Gary Clinton Neal, 71, of Mount Washington, died on Friday, April 5, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, C.H. and Dorothy Neal; and a brother, John Neal.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Janet Neal; daughter, Sara (Bill) Neal; son, Derek Neal; sister, Brenda Douglas; brothers, Jerry Neal, Lorenza Neal and Ozzie Neal.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, and after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 10, 2019