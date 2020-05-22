Gary Michael Ward Sr.

Obituary
Gary Michael Ward Sr., 72, of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Norton Brpwnsboro Hospital.
He proudly served and retired from the U.S. Army and was a Kentucky Colonel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ruth Ward; and a brother, Ronald Ward.
Michael is survived by his wife, Deborah Ward; three sons, Jim Grzech, Bob Grzech and Michael (Sara) Ward Jr.; eight stepchildren, Suzie (Chris) Gover, Veronica (Tony) Ponzi, Ron (April) Cummins, Lisa (Dean) Ware, Missy (Mike) Hoben,Krist (Larry) Brown, Scott (April) Ellis and Laura (Drew) Wheatley; two sisters, Ruthann Foley and Patty Ward; along with 19 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington. Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be private. Burial will take place in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.
Memorial gifts are suggested to the .
Published in The Pioneer News on May 27, 2020
