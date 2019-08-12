Gene Hobbs, 78, of Hillview, died on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl B. and Beatrice Tush Hobbs; and brothers, Marshall and Lloyd Hobbs.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Judy Mae Hobbs; children, Earl G. Hobbs, Tracy Hampton and Laura Childress; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Owen (Debby) Hobbs.
Funeral services will be at Noon on Thursday, Aug. 15, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Aug. 14, 2019