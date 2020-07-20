Geneva Meredith Riggs, 93, of Shepherdsville, was welcomed to her eternal home on Friday, July 18, 2020, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center.

For the past six years, she was a resident of Elmcroft Senior Living in Mount Washington. She was a longtime member of Knopp Avenue Holy Baptist Church and retired from the Bullitt County Health Department after 30 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Dumah Riggs; parents, Oral and Edna Meredith; and siblings, Earl Meredith, Harold Meredith, Betty Wright Graham, Ronald Meredith and Diana Lombard.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Janice Darlene Forester, Michael (Wanda) Riggs; grandson, Jason Riggs; granddaughter, Selena Salesman; great-granddaughter, Lila Riggs; siblings, Vincent Leroy Meredith, Delores Green, Linda Rayhill and Stephen Meredith; and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 24, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on North Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Visitation will be from 2-5:30 p.m. on Friday. The funeral at 6 p.m. will be private for the family only due to COVID regulations.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus Health or her church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store