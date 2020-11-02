Geneva (Maw, Mammaw Jenny) Whitlock, 90, of Louisville, died on Oct. 22, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Lebanon Junction. She loved her roses and gardening. She loved watching her grandson play baseball and the other grandson play his sports. Just like watching all kids sports. She was a great fan of the Redbirds baseball. And she loved doing trips and spending time with family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, L.O. and Edith Rodgers; her loving husband, William.

She is survived by her three children, Michael (Dianne) Whitlock, Sheila Whitlock and Sandy (Chris) Sanders; grandchildren, David (Tonya) Whitlock, Emmalee Whitlock, Joshua Byrum, Christie Knuckles; great-grandchildren, Hunter Whitlock, Ashley Fitch, Tyler Knuckles, Casey and Jaylen Blair; great-great-grandchildren, Carlee Raine Knuckles and Cainnen Knuckles.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Arch L. Heady & Son Okolona Funeral Home with services at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Burial will be in Campbellsville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store