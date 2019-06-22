George Byron Webb Jr., 61, of Brandenburg, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, at his residence. He was born Dec. 20, 1957, in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Macel Webb; and brother, Rick Webb.
He is survived by his sister, Teresa Webb Graham of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen with no services.
Memorial contributions may go to . Barlow Funeral Home in Bardstown was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on June 26, 2019