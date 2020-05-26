Dr. George Forbes, 73, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
He grew up near Richmond, Ky., on a small farm near the Kentucky River. He served in the Marine Corps as a helicopter pilot during Vietnam and was ordained into the ministry in 1965.
George earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Georgia and a master's degree in counseling from the University of Cincinnati.He achieved his doctorate degree in ministry from Christian Bible College and Seminary. He also received a degree in preaching from Cincinnati Christian University.
He was the former owner of a Christian counseling service and was a published author who ministered to churches in Kentucky, Indiana, Virginia, Mississippi, Georgia and Illinois. He currently was the minister at First Christian Church in Lebanon Junction.
He had no plans to retire and said that he planned to continue preaching as long as God gave him strength to do so.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Katherine Brooke Forbes; and his parents, Howard and Virginia McKinney Forbes.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Ewen-Forbes of Elizabethtown; two sons, Bryan N. (Rosa) Forbes of Bristol, Tenn., and Robert (Jayme) Gibson of Lewisport, Ky.; daughter, Pamela (Rick) Ross of Elizabethtown; three granddaughters, Michaela Forbes of Dayton, Ohio, Madeline Forbes of Bristol and Allyson Ross Trembly of Elizabethtown; and one great-grandson, Liam Trembly.
Cremation was chosen with a memorial service to be planned for a later date. To light a candle of remembrance and leave an online condolence, please visit www.trowbridgefh.com
Trowbridge Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on June 1, 2020