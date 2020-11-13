George Thomas Daniels reached peacefully for the hand of God on November 10, 2020. He was a dedicated servant of his Lord and Savior.

George Thomas Daniels was born on Sept. 12, 1948, to Havyln Daniels and Bertha (Craig) Daniels in Louisville, Ky. He graduated from Fairdale High School in 1966; earned an associate degree in business management from JCC/UK. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in June 1969, served in Vietnam from June 1970 to to April 1971, 10 months and 22 days too long, so he said. He re-enlisted with the U.S. Army Reserves 100th Division in 1973 and proudly served another 20 years, retiring with the rank of SFC. He received the following medals: Bronze Star, 4 Army Commendation medals; and the Purple Heart for injuries received while in Vietnam.

He married Recka (McCauley) Daniels, the love of his life, on July 1, 1972, whom he met shortly after returning from Vietnam in 1971. She stood with him hand in hand for more than 48 years. They loved each other more than all the stars in the sky. He often told others she was the best thing that ever happened to him.

He truly loved his daughter Kimberly and was so very proud of her accomplishments. His son-in-law Randall Tan is a great husband and father to his daughter and grandchildren. His heart was full of joy for his granddaughter Ruth, who he chased through the house as she squealed with excitement and would even have a tea party with her if she asked. She was the twinkle in his eyes.

He retired as a machinist from Naval Ordnance Station in Louisville (NOSL), the only inland shipyard in the U.S. from 1969 to 1995. He then worked at Leggett and Platt in Simpsonville, Ky., for seven years as a tool and die technician.

He was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church, which was merged and renamed St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church for more than 30 years, volunteering as an usher, and money runner. He served on the Parish Council and volunteered with the St. Vincent dePaul Society for many years, serving as president for several of those years.

He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 14474 and Assembly 3228. He served as District Deputy from 2018-2020.

He served on the Bullitt County Planning Commission from 1990-97.

He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 90. He was a member of the VFW Post 5710 in Shepherdsville.

Those he loved, he loved deeply and loyally, and would help anyone in need.

His parents preceded him in death, as well as maternal grandparents, Clyde and Goldie Craig, and paternal grandparents, Elliott and Virgie Daniels; sister, Hayvln 'Bea' (Daniels) Flaherty; in-laws, James Bernard and Doris McCauley; sister-in-laws, Tammy (McCauley) England and Cathie (McCauley) Embery; and nephew, Christopher McCauley.

Surviving him is his loving wife and love of his life, Recka (McCauley) Daniels; his only daughter, Kimberly (Randall) Daniels Tan of Kissimmee, Fla., of whom he was very proud. He was 'Poppop' to his beautiful, amazing, loving granddaughter, Ruth Tan, and very, very soon to be grandson, Matthew Tan, of Kissimmee, Fla. He is also survived by his sister, Theresa (Jim) Daniels Cox of Crestwood, Ky.; sister-in-law, Patricia 'Patty' (Dan) Daniels Morris of Bloomington, Ill.; brother-in-law, David (Shirley) McCauley of Normal, Ill.; nephews, James McCauley and Joshua Morris; special niece, Kaylee England; his niece, Amanda Satterly; and several great nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church on 903 Fairdale Road in Fairdale. Family and friends may pay their respects from 2-7 p.m. on Friday at the church. Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Bullitt County was in charge of arrangements.



