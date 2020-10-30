1/
George Thomas Robison
George Thomas Robison, 72, of Shepherdsville, passed away at Jewish Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, with his family by his side.
George was a member of Clermont Baptist Church. He was a former employee of Omni Lab from 1987-2001 and was the owner and operator of Party Time. George was a proud Air Force veteran and Kentucky Air National Guardsman from 1968-1991.
George loved music and was an avid Kentucky basketball fan. Some of his fondest memories were the 2014 and 2018 SEC basketball tournaments and his many trips to Cherokee, N.C., with his cousin, Donald Rice.
George was preceded in death by his parents, LD Pete and Mary E. Robison; his siblings, Margaret Moore, Juanita Perkins, Commie Leslie Robison, William Lewis Robison and Charles Coleman Robison.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Robison; children, Dr. Stephanie L. Pollett and Samantha E. Robison; stepchildren, Jamie (Scott) Sommerville and Christopher (Elizabeth) Little; his cousins, Donald and Deborah Rice; his grandchildren, Derek (Maggie) Pollett, Ashley Jo (Connor) Harris, Michael Ramsey III, Beth Pollett, Presten Little and Olivia Sommerville; his great-grandson, Jayden Porter; his former wife, Elizabeth (Liz) B. Robison; along with his beloved fur babies.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Vine Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be at Noon on Sunday. Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com

Published in The Pioneer News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4, 2020.
