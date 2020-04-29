Georgia Earlene (Coy) Noe moved on to her new home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

She was born on June 16, 1941, to Rovie and Vada Coy. She was known by many of her family and friends are Earlene. She was retired from the Bullitt County Health Department. Many knew her for her cakes she made until the time her health wouldn't allow her to do so.

She was a great pillar and cook at the Shepherdsville Gospel Chapel for many years.

Earlene was preceded in death by her parents, Rovie and Vada Coy; husband, Marvin L. Noe; daughter, Brenda Ann Coy; and son, Louis Hoyt Noe.

She is survived by her sons, Rovie Dale (Margaret) Noe, Victor Lewis (Kimberly) Noe, Charles Phillip (Gayle) Noe and Wesley Harrell (Tracy) Noe; 17 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; a brother, Jackie (Betty) Coy of Shepherdsville; and sister, Deloris Tant of Rome, Ga.

Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville was in charge of arrangements. All services were private and limited to the closest of family.

