Georgia Eileen Mings, 90, of Mount Washington, died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Shelby and Lillie Ashley; three sisters; and her youngest son, Tommy Mings.
She is survived by her daughter, Gwen Bogdon; son, Eddie (Linda) Mings; daughters, Debbie Leachman, Roxanne (Jimmy) Nall and Marquita (Mike) Burkett; son, Charlie Mings; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements where all services will be private and limited to the closest of family. Entombment in Evergreen Cemetery.
