Georgia Faye Jackson

Obituary
Georgia Faye Jackson, 77, of Garfield, died on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Holbrook Jackson; parents, George Tinnell and Edith Crump; son, Michael Dewayne Tinnell; and siblings, Geneva Ratchford, Darnell Travis, Lucille Dukes and Sandra Ryan.
She is survived by her children, Danny (Mary Jo) Jackson and Tammy (William) Cook; stepchildren, Ray Mullins and Lanette (Ken) Reed; siblings, Sherman (Sheila) Tinnell, Bonnie (Kenneth) Masden, Sharon Tinnell and Rita Maraman; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Vine Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Sept. 11, 2019
