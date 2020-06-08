Gerald Dean Green, 83, of Mount Washington, returned to the Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

He was a native of Nelson County, Ky., a retired employee of General Electric, a Kentucky Army National Guard veteran, a member of Salt River Masonic Lodge 180, Order of Eastern Star Chapter 552 and First Christian Church of Mount Washington.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sue Burgin Green; and a brother, Lloyd Green.

Gerald is survived by four sisters, Helen Shelburne, Pauline Nalley, Oneida Moore and Virginia Magruder; a brother, Norman Green; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Mount Washington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Memorial gifts are suggested to his church.



