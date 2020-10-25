1/
Geraline Hilbert
Geraline Hilbert, 74, of Mount Washington, died on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Masonic Home in Shelbyville.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Lee Lutes and Rafon Hilbert; a daughter, Judy Clark; parents, Harold and Maudie Waldridge; a brother, Gayle Waldridge; and a sister, Marie Wilson.
She is survived by three sons, Douglas (June) Lutes, Greg (Stephanie) and Allen (Shonna) Hilbert; four daughters, Jeannie (Tim) Sanders, Lavonna (Curtis) Peyton, Doris Marie (Scotty) Pointer and Kathleen (Keith) Cannon; a brother, Darrell Waldridge; a sister, Bonnie Hawkins; 15 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Mount Washington First Assembly of God with burial in Mount Washington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home and after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Published in The Pioneer News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 955-7738
