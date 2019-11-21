Glen Thomas Hale, 87, of Mount Washington, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Norton Audubon Hospital.
Tom was a 1952 graduate of Murray Training School, a 1958 graduate of Murray State University and received a master's degree from Murray State in 1965.
He became assistant director of Adult and Vocational Education for the Louisville Public Schools in 1967, until the merger of city and county in 1975. He was appointed director of Adult and Continuing Education for JCPS until his retirement in 1990.
He was proud to have issued over 15,000 GEDs to adults in our community during his time as director. He was a member of the Jeffersontown Moose Lodge 2127, an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, loved hunting, fishing, dogs and UK basketball.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Nellie Jo Wilson and Doris Hale.
His is survived by seven children, Mark (Pam) Hale, Patti (Don) Elliott, Tim (Merilyn) Hale, Beth (Jimmy) Wemes, Leigh Ann (Ray) Carter, Leslie (Tim) Kaelin and Jamie (Mike) Decker; a sister, Glenda Sue Caraway; 16 grandchildren, Shelby Hale, Kim Fairchild, Andrew Kinnaman, Michael Turner, McKenzie Gregory, Macy and Cassidy Hale, Kelly Patterson, Jonathan, Jason and Jeffrey Wemes, Jacob and Paul Carter, Tim and Matt Kaelin and Candon Decker; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Highland Memory Gardens.
Memorial gifts are suggested to Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Pioneer News on Nov. 25, 2019