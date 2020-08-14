1/
Glenda Dawson
Glenda Dawson, 60, of Shepherdsville, died on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clinton Curtsinger.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Craig Dawson; son, Shannon (Amy) Schlatter; mother Francis (Herman) Curtsinger; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on North Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Mount Eden Cemetery. Visitation from Noon until 8 p.m. on Sunday and after 9 a.m. on Monday.

Published in The Pioneer News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
