Glenda Skeans, 63, of Lebanon Junction, died on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William May and Lily Heath Brooks; sister, Delores Cobble; daughter, Angela Marie Clan; and grandson, Jonathan Thomas Tinnell.

She is survived by her husband, George Skeans; daughters, Jennifer (Mark) Tinnell and Jessica (Russell) Milby; sons, Anthony (Hayley) Ashbaugh and Damien Browning; six grandchildren; brother, Robert (Georgia) Cobble and Dale May; and sister, Vickie Coleman.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store