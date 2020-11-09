1/
Glenda Skeans, 63, of Lebanon Junction, died on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William May and Lily Heath Brooks; sister, Delores Cobble; daughter, Angela Marie Clan; and grandson, Jonathan Thomas Tinnell.
She is survived by her husband, George Skeans; daughters, Jennifer (Mark) Tinnell and Jessica (Russell) Milby; sons, Anthony (Hayley) Ashbaugh and Damien Browning; six grandchildren; brother, Robert (Georgia) Cobble and Dale May; and sister, Vickie Coleman.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Published in The Pioneer News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
NOV
11
Visitation
09:00 AM
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
NOV
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
