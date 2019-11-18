Glendell 'Glen' Ray Ryan, 56, passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, from complications of ALS and Sarcoidosis. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Luke Ryan Jr. and Laverne Ryan McGinty; stepmom, Margaret Ryan; and sister, Kathy Ryan Price.
Born Aug. 2, 1963, Glen proudly served in the U.S. Air Force as a jet engine mechanic. He was on the Southeast Bullitt Fire Department twice. Glen retired from Louisville Water Co., where he was their trainer and heavy equipment operator. He also was a truck driver for several years and he previously owned an appliance sales and repair shop and a backhoe business.
Glen loved traveling, camping, fishing, hunting, metal detecting, hiking and riding motorcycles. He was a very generous person and he had a great personality and sense of humor. His boisterous laugh was infectious to everyone. Glen was a hard worker and many times worked two and three jobs at a time. He thoroughly enjoyed being around people and loved a good prank.
Glen is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Delinda; children, Michael Ryan, Angel (Cody) Hook, Tony Ryan, Rae Ryan and Amanda (Jeremy) Maynard; brother, Willard (Arlene) Ryan; father and mother in law, Kenny and Carol (Mom) Hester; several grandchildren; stepdad, Robert 'Pop' McGinty and numerous family and friends. He is also survived by his special service dog, 'Buddy Bear,' who has been his constant loyal companion. Glen will always be missed but especially during the upcoming holiday season as he enjoyed being Santa Claus the last several years and he brought so much joy to those around him.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and after 2 p.m. on Thursday at Maraman Billings Funeral Home on South Preston Highway in Shepherdsville. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Burial will be on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 10 a.m. at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the ALS Foundation or Sarcoidosis Foundation.
Published in The Pioneer News on Nov. 20, 2019