Glenn Harvey, 49, of Lebanon Junction, died on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, AnneMarie; children, Nicholas (Jessica) and Hunter Harvey; two grandchildren; his parents, Richard and Caroline Harvey; three sisters, Donna (Steve), Carla and Angela (Gary); two brothers, Derick (Sam) and Henry (Kim); nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Funeral services will be on Monday, Nov. 9, at Harvey's Hollar. Visitation from 3-6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, at Harvey's Hollar. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Pioneer News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
