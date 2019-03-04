Gloria J. Blevens, of Louisville, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
She retired from the federal government and was a member of Gospel of Truth Church in Shively.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jesse Shanks; sisters, Linda Eads and Betty Fresh.
She is survived by her husband, the Rev. George Allen Blevens; children, Theresa Gail (James) Nugent, Melissa Lee (Terry) Bacon, Cynthia Lynn (Donald) McMurphy, George Allen (Robin) Blevens Jr, and Jeremy Wayne (Becky) Blevens; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; her mother, Edna Taylor; brother, Gary (Patti) Shanks; and sisters, Helen McGlasson, Trina (Gary) Taylor and Cathy Shanks.
Funeral services were held on Monday, March 4, at Owen Funeral Home in Louisville. Burial took place in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to her church, Gospel of Truth Church, 4201 Dixie Highway, Shively, Ky. 40216.
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 6, 2019