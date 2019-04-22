Gloria "Jeanie" Quartermouse

Gloria 'Jeanie' Quartermouse, 68, of Shepherdsville, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Quartermouse; parents, Howard and Lena Underwood; and grandson, Shane Owen.
She was a member of Clermont Baptist Church and a retired employee of Publishers Printing. She loved God and her family.
Jeanie is survived by her children, Dana (Anthony) Hopkins of Lebanon Junction and Monty Quartermouse of Shepherdsville; her grandchildren, Stephanie (Rodney) Scott and Sabrina (Blake) Richardson; along with her great-grandchildren, Logan and Jaxson Scott.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Thursday, April 25, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with Bro. Bob Tipton officiating. Burial will follow in Vine Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9 a.m. on Thursday. Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com
Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 24, 2019
