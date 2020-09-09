Goldie Mae Boyd Conn, 111, of Banner, Ky., widow of Delzie Conn, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the Prestonsburg Healthcare Center, where she had resided since February 2009.

She was born July 12, 1909, the sixth child of the late Leander 'Lee' and Lou Ellen Crisp Boyd. She was a member of the Little Salem Old Regular Baptist Church in Dana, Ky., and was the current oldest living Kentuckian.

She was preceded in death by a son, Linzie L. Conn; six brothers, James, Henry, Turner, Alex, Luther and John; seven sisters, Rosie Raines Lamb, Minnie Crisp, Annie Hatfield, Gracie Boyd, Mary Jarrell, Lassie Hart and Claudie Menhart; five grandchildren, Patty Sue, D.J., Mike, Nancy and Joy; four great-grandchildren; one son-in-law; and two daughters-in-law.

She is survived by her daughter, Emma Lou Akers of Banner; four sons, Hubert Conn of Banner, Garland (Ann) Conn of Shepherdsville, Bascom (Louanna) Conn of Wakeman, Ohio, and Linzie (Sandy) Conn Jr. of Banner; 23 grandchildren, Linda, Eva, Wade, Regina, Hugh David, Benjamin, Kathy, Christopher, Patricia, Rita, Jim, Anita, Elizabeth, Danny, Jeff, Terri, Lester, Priscilla, Ron, Tera, Rodney, Shawn and Triska; 50 great-grandchildren; 69 great-great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and her family at Prestonsburg Healthcare.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, at Hall Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Fred Conn Cemetery in Dana, Ky. Visitation will be after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store