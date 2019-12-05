Grace Evelyn (Mathers) Nolan, 80, of Louisville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
She was born in Orange County, Ind., on April 5, 1939, to the late Carlton Cook and Nora Mathers. Mrs. Nolen was a retired school bus driver for Bullitt County.
Among those who preceded her in death are her parents; and husband, Fordson 'Fred' Nolen.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Ronald) Nalley; grandsons, Jayson and James (Tiffanie) Nalley; great-grandson, Nathan Nalley; great-grandddaughters, Taylor and Mia Grace Nalley; sister, Betty Jo Crites; brother, Laverne Strothers; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home with burial in Brookland Cemetery.
Published in The Pioneer News on Dec. 9, 2019