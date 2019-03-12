Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Graden "Barry" Jarvis. View Sign

Graden 'Barry' Jarvis, 72, of Mount Washington, entered into the joys of heaven on Monday, March 11, 2019.

He loved the Lord, his family and his church, faithfully serving as Deacon and on numerous committees at First Baptist Church Mount Washington.

Barry was born and raised in Muhlenburg County and moved to the Mount Washington area in 1973. He graduated from Western Kentucky University and served in the Air Force. He retired from General Electric, which allowed him to enjoy his family and the outdoors, especially the golf course.

Barry was preceded in death by his parents, Graden and Mildred Jarvis; and a brother, R.T. Jarvis.

Barry is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Kay Jarvis; daughters, Stephanie (Jay) Wilson and Jennifer (Steve) Hinton; grandchildren, Josh, Kaylee, Caroline, Isaac and Conner; two brothers, Horace Wayne (Jean) Jarvis and Jerry (Lavon) Jarvis; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, at First Baptist Church of Mount Washington. Burial will be at Noon on Friday, March 15, at New Harmony Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Breman, Ky.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington and after 11 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

Memorial gifts are suggested to First Baptist Church of Mount Washington.

