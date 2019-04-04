Greg 'Cowboy' Shehan, 65, of Cave City, Ky., passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at his residence.

The Mount Washington native was the son of the late Julian Gregory Sr. and Marcella Seay Shehan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Marvin Shehan.

He was a maintenance technician most of his life and attended WKU.

He is survived by three sons, Phillip Shehan, Kevin (Angela) Shehan and Alan (Jessica) Shehan; a daughter, Angela (Brad) Shehan; a sister, Darlene (Barren) Riggs; two brothers, Martin (Denise) Shehan and Victor (Sharon) York; five grandchildren, Alexis, Isabella, Kaden and Lauren Shehan and Alyssa Mitchell; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, April 5, at 3 p.m. at Johnson Vaughn Funeral Home. Visitation after Noon on Friday.

