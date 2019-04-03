Hanson Drury, 92, of Shepherdsville, died on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Vernie Drury; a sister; and two brothers.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Vernetta Sue Drury; daughters, Dianne (Danny) Anderson, Roxanne Bernard and Lorna (Orien) Yates; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and brother, Connie Wayne (Louise) Drury.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Beckman Street in Shepherdsville with burial in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington. Visitation from 2-7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 8, 2019