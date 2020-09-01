1/
Harold Lee Boblitt
Harold Lee Boblitt, 78, of Lebanon Junction, died on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his stepson, David Tibbs; and parents, Virgil and Mary Ruth Thompson Boblitt.
He is survived by his sons, Damon Boblitt and Darrell Boblitt; stepsons, Shawn (Sherri) Tibbs and James (Shannon) Hanson; daughters, Lynn (Tommy) Simpson, Debbie Boblitt and Dana (Greg) Boblitt; brothers, Donnie Boblitt, James (Ruth Ann) and Wayne (Jean); sister, Lois (Clarence) Miracle; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, at the lake, 575 Highway 434 in Lebanon Junction with private burial in the Boblitt Cemetery to follow. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Thursday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and after Noon at the lake.

Published in The Pioneer News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 7, 2020.
