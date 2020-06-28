Harriet Louise Johnson Hughes, 82, of Louisville, returned to the Lord on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her home.

She was the former Harriet Johnson, a native of Mount Washington, a retired housekeeper and a member of Spirit of Peace Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Hughes; a son, Donnie Hughes; grandchildren, Karissa Newby and Jamale Hughes; and her parents, Robert and Georgia Johnson.

She is survived by her four daughters, Barbara Hughes, Judy Hughes, Cherry Ann Newby and Wanda (Ricky) Rhodes; two sons, Bobby (Vicki) and Johnny Hughes; a sister, Dorothy Abernathy; three brothers, Robert Johnson, Ricky (Patty) Hughes and Ouckie Hughes; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 3, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial to follow in Mount Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 11 a.m. on Friday.



