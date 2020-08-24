Harry Douglas Bratcher Sr., 72, of Mount Washington, died on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Thomas Bratcher and Essie D. Bratcher; and granddaughters, Summer Ann Bratcher and Grace Elizabeth Bratcher.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Virginia Bratcher; sons, Harry (April Timmons) Bratcher Jr., Kevin (Charlotte) Bratcher, Jason Bratcher and Samuel (Teresa) Page; five grandchildren; brother, Edward (Nelda) Bratcher; and sister, Nadine Bratcher.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 9 a.m. on Friday.
Published in The Pioneer News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.