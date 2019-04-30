Helen Anna Belle Sheldon, 88, of Hillview, died on Saturday, April 29, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jennings Sheldon; parents, William and Ella Miller; sons, Phillip and Roger Sheldon; several brothers; and one sister.
She is survived by her children, Brenda (Willie) Parker, Larry (Carol) Sheldon and Keith (Tina) Sheldon; 24 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Wade Miles.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Mount Holly Cemetery. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 6, 2019