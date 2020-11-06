Helen J. Mullins, 94, of Lebanon Junction, died on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd E. and Ruth Whitman McNeely; brothers, Maxwell, Leo, Franklin, Rodney and Jerry McNeely; sisters, Anise Varney, Levedah Fleming and Ardell Conley.

She is survived by her husband, William 'Paul' Mullins; son, Randall G. (Karen) Dingess; stepson, Leon (Jane) Mullins; stepdaughter, Paula Gardner; two grandsons; four step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; sister, Janice Staggs; and brother, James McNeely.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store