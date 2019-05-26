Henrietta Nall Parrish, 82, of Elizabethtown, died on Thursday, May 23, 2019. < br /> She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Albert Lee Nall and Lewis Parrish; daughter, Dana Gibbs; and granddaughter, Rachel Noe.
She is survived by her son, Barry (Susie) Nall; son-in-law, Bobby Gribbs; and a grandson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, at Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Boston with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation from 2-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, at Kappel Funeral Home in Boston and at the church after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 29, 2019