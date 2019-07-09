Herman A. Schlageter, 83, of Shepherdsville, died on Monday, July 8, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard J. 'Bud' and Lillian Schlageter.
He is survived by his wife, Joan French Schlageter; daughters, Paula Ann Byrd and Shelli Kaye Gregory; son, Jeffery David Schlageter; stepson, Mike French; stepdaughters, Lisa French, Susan Fentress and Paula French (Duane) Rust; and four grandsons.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on North Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Le anon Junction was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on July 15, 2019