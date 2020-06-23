Hiawatha Sparks, 62, of Cub Run, Ky., died on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Thelma Sparks; brothers, Chris Sparks, Joe Sparks, Curtis Sparks, Mitch Sparks and Charlie Sparks; sisters, Ruby Carter and Betty McNulty.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Sparks; a son, Steven (Andrea) Sparks; daughters, Misty Worner and T.J. (Jesse) Hawkins; brothers, Earnest Sparks, Johnny Sparks, Henry Sparks and Robert (Wipple) Sparks; eight grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow. Visitation after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.



