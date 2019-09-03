Hilda Doris Blizard, 82, of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Heartsong Memory Care.
She was a Baptist by faith. A loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, time with her grandchildren and talking to everyone. She truly never met a stranger.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Hazel Ogle.
She is survived by her children, Vicky (Tommy) Sargent, Jeff Norris and Robbie (Laura) Blizard, all of Louisville; her grandchildren, Jamie, Nick, Eric, Kayla, Evan, Adam, Gabby and Lexie; her great-granddaughter, Alli; along with many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home on South Preston Highway in Shepherdsville with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation after 9:30 a.m. on Friday. Online condolences at maramanbillings.com
Published in The Pioneer News on Sept. 4, 2019