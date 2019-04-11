Holly Luttrell, 45, of Shepherdsville, died on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Ross Luttrell; stepchildren, Zachery and Jewel; father, Darrell Lundy; mother, Darlene Lundy; brothers, Jacob Lundy, Beau Lundy and Michael (Megan) Lundy; seven nieces and nephews.
The family has chosen cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 15, 2019