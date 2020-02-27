Homer L. Nichols Sr., 90, of Shepherdsville, died on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cherie Nichols; sons, Gary Nichols and Buddy Nichols; parents, Homer and Mary Catherine Nichols; stepson, Robin Carroll; and sister, Martha Bower.
He is survived by his daughter, Sherry (James) Oakes; son, Terry (Belinda) Nichols; daughters, Becky (Tom) Heichelbech, Cathy (Jerry) Ellis, Vicki Carroll and Kim (Randall) Jones; 19 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Tuesday, March 3, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Beckman Street in Shepherdsville with burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. on Monday and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 2, 2020