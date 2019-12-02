Howard Elmer McIntosh, of Bardstown, known to many as 'Mac', went home to our Lord on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Mac was born on July 25, 1940, in Elton, Ky. He was raised by his mother, Mildred Joyce Gant McIntosh, and stepfather, Robert Freeman McIntosh.
Mac served in the U.S. Air Force and was a proud member of KY Air National Guard 123rd Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Squadron from 1961-90. Mac loved working on aircraft and was known to say he 'never worked a day in his life.' He was a member of The Peoples Church of Bardstown.
Mac was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred Joyce Gant McIntosh and Robert Freeman McIntosh.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; his two daughters, Joy (Greg) Samaras of Hudson, Fla., and Jeannine (David) Blakeman of Louisville; brother, Joe (Becky) McIntosh; sister, Tina Kennedy; grandchildren, Bradley (Ashley) Samaras of Elizabethtown, Ryan (Anna) Blakeman of Lebanon Junction, Makayla (Justin Thompson) Samaras of Hudson, Fla., Aaron Blakeman of Lebanon Junction and Nolan Blakeman of Louisville; along with a host of family and friends too large to mention.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home on South Preston Highway in Shepherdsville with pastor Josh Bunch officiating. Burial will be in Gant Cemetery in Sharon Grove, Ky. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Online condolences may be made to maramanbillings.com
Published in The Pioneer News on Dec. 4, 2019