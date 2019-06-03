Hubert Ray 'Buddy' Gaddie, 78, of Shepherdsville, died on Friday, May 31, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry 'Bill' and Forrest Roberts Gaddie; a son-in-law, Brian Lewis; and a brother, Darrel Gaddie.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Vonnie Proctor Gaddie; three daughters, Marsha (Joe) Elliott, Julie (Richard) Motsch and Susan (Brian) Lewis; two sisters, Patsy Hardin and Carolyn Smith; two brothers, Charlie and Tommy Gaddie; six grandchildren; and three great-grandsons.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

